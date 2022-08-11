Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $878,654,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,526,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,435 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $148,957,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,418 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $64.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.