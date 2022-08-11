Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,909 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZION. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,459,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $486,109,000 after purchasing an additional 322,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,428,000 after acquiring an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,484,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,301,000 after buying an additional 476,457 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 29.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZION. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

