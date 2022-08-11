Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $22.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $377.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.42% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.