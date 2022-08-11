Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) PT Raised to $28.00

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at DA Davidson to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Construction Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Construction Partners Price Performance

NASDAQ ROAD opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.33. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.81, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $380.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Stefan L. Shaffer sold 7,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $222,674.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,030.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1,448.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 566,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Construction Partners by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,655,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 19.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,029,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after acquiring an additional 336,161 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Construction Partners by 1,324.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 321,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,028,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,927,000 after purchasing an additional 266,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

About Construction Partners

(Get Rating)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Stories

