Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $242.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Robert Sands sold 1,427,799 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total transaction of $346,683,875.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 550,214 shares in the company, valued at $133,597,461.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Wildstar Partners Llc sold 183,332 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.81, for a total value of $44,514,842.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,612,813 shares of company stock worth $391,613,819. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.19.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

See Also

