Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,939 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,032,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,355,961,000 after buying an additional 2,483,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plug Power by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,328,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $376,266,000 after purchasing an additional 266,761 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Plug Power by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,816,478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $192,165,000 after buying an additional 165,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 612.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,728,312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $105,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Plug Power from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $28.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. Plug Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.31 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 105.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

