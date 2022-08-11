Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Decreases Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter valued at $4,329,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $292,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at $613,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Up 2.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $123.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.98 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTWO shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.08.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

Featured Articles

