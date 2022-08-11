Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,649,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,689,000 after purchasing an additional 183,996 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $337,466,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,757,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,030,000 after buying an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $280.90 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $332.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.38 and its 200-day moving average is $274.51.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

