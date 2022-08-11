8,105 Shares in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GMS by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in GMS by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in GMS by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $53.16 on Thursday. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.10 and a 52 week high of $61.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.72 per share, for a total transaction of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMS shares. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

