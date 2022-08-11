5,587 Shares in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,587 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of FRC opened at $162.83 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

