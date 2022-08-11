25,023 Shares in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Newell Brands Price Performance
Shares of NWL opened at $20.51 on Thursday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
Newell Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
NWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.
About Newell Brands
Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.
