14,187 Shares in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,903,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56,579.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,717,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at $108,154,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 384.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 507,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 403,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 56.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 859,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,519,000 after acquiring an additional 309,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.76.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $74.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 353.52, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.89.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Profile

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

