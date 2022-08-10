Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,501 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after purchasing an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

