Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 690.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 467,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 408,777 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 419,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 40,538 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 32,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 186,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,198 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Curtis A. Morgan sold 221,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $5,685,644.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 998,531 shares valued at $25,283,335. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vistra Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on VST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of VST opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -28.06%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

