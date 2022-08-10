Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $33,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.58.

