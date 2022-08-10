Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 484.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in S&P Global by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock opened at $377.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $346.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.40. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.87 and a 52 week high of $484.21.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPGI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.00.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,425,202. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

