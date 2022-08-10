Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 975.8% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after buying an additional 95,145 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,437,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 70,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $45.31 on Wednesday. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $72.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48.

