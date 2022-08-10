Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Position Decreased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.35 and a 12 month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

In other news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

