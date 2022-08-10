Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 32,392 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,508 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,392 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of Trimble worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,009 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trimble Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TRMB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Trimble from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.56 and its 200-day moving average is $66.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

