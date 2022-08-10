Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,015,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:URI opened at $319.89 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.45.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

