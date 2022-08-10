Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 8,625 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,922 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Workday were worth $10,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Workday by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Workday to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,848,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 331 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $47,167.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,525,492.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414 in the last 90 days. 21.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDAY opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,386.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a positive return on equity of 1.34% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

