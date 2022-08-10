Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $10,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTWO opened at $120.76 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.52.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

