Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,756 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.66. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $34.36 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Barclays reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

