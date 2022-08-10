Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Holdings Boosted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $465.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $446.07. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

