Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $346,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 79,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 39,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDT opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $86.70 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.64.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

