Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 35,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $90.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.79. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $61.78 and a 1-year high of $136.61.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

