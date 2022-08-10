Mutual Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Nucor by 312.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $5,491,764.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $138.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.40. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $88.50 and a 12-month high of $187.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.32.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.18.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

