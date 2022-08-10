Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $82.14 and a 1-year high of $117.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The company had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $5.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.26.

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

