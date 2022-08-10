M&T Bank Corp Sells 839 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 465.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials to $199.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.13.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $213.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.25 and a 200 day moving average of $169.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, Director Melissa H. Anderson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.46 per share, for a total transaction of $95,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,963.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

