Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,333,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,574,000 after acquiring an additional 546,867 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $656,403,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $568,757,000 after acquiring an additional 52,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,700,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,203,000 after buying an additional 49,455 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $252,395.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.07.

Shares of MAA opened at $181.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.85 and a fifty-two week high of $231.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $191.19.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $495.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

