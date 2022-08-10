Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,216,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,942,776,000 after buying an additional 711,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,358,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $772,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,822,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $490,158,000 after acquiring an additional 379,862 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,163,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 269,485 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,261,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,965,000 after purchasing an additional 178,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

MPW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.75. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $24.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

