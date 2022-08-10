LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

LYB opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $14.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Vertical Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.26.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

