Lincoln National Corp Buys 923 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 36,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.9 %

PEG opened at $66.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.19 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of -33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.75, for a total transaction of $69,300.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,097,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $673,032.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,539 shares in the company, valued at $31,158,405.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.