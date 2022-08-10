Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LVS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 97,735 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at $599,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $3,280,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 20,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS stock opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $28.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 31.93%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.38.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

