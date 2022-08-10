Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,903,000 after buying an additional 524,578 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,423,702 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,389,971,000 after purchasing an additional 117,371 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,268,000 after purchasing an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,596,000 after purchasing an additional 152,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LH. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $252.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $212.40 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.08.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.78%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.