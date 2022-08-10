Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 3,182 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.8 %

FirstEnergy stock opened at $38.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Articles

