Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 9,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 56,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $88.81 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.79.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,232,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares in the company, valued at $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

