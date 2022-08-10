Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Equity Residential by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,022,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,531,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,729,361,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Equity Residential by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,284,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,178 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,610,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,050,722,000 after acquiring an additional 193,315 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,132,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,029,000 after buying an additional 127,759 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day moving average of $81.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EQR. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equity Residential from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $86.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.18.

In related news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

