Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monetta Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $605,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,503,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,984,000 after purchasing an additional 275,423 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

ENPH opened at $290.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.37, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

