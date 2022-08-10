Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $774,000 Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 161.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $79.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.11. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $100.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.66.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.