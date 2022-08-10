Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Grows Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,109 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.41. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $275.89 and a one year high of $475.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.36 and a 200 day moving average of $346.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.28. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,919.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

