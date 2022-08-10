Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 952 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.7% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 27.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 10.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invst LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONEOK Price Performance

ONEOK stock opened at $61.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. ONEOK’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.