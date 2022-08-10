Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,291 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $161.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average is $157.82. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $133.37 and a 52 week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

