Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 157 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Align Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,743,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,774,290,000 after purchasing an additional 223,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,130,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,057,602,000 after acquiring an additional 95,811 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Align Technology by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,425,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,593,858,000 after acquiring an additional 678,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,536,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,989,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $799,668,000 after buying an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.67.

ALGN stock opened at $273.64 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.86 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $259.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.25. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

