Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9,444.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 185.0% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $319.89 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $273.10 and its 200 day moving average is $302.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $414.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.07.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.66 earnings per share. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $317,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at $7,015,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

