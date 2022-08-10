Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $2.02 Million Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 146,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,190,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 15.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFS opened at $101.88 on Wednesday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $88.02 and a twelve month high of $135.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 36.35%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

