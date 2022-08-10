Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 55.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE:WST opened at $329.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $309.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $346.91. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.89 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.25 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 23.41%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Silji Abraham sold 5,374 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.93, for a total transaction of $1,848,279.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,919.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

