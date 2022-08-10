Kentucky Retirement Systems Has $1.87 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,576 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after buying an additional 469,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,820,781 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,051,932,000 after buying an additional 262,865 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,044 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $499,177,000 after purchasing an additional 145,493 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $289,152,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.65.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $103.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.77) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

