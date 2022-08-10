Kentucky Retirement Systems Buys 1,143 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 11.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 34.8% during the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 25.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PPG Industries stock opened at $127.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $120.58 and a 200 day moving average of $129.43. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.06 and a 52 week high of $177.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet lowered PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

