JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 153.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.29. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.